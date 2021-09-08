Shikhar Dhawan separates with wife Aesha Mukerji

The Melbourne-based Aesha was married to an Australian businessman earlier and has two daughters from previous marriage. She and Dhawan got engaged in 2009 and married in 2012. Aesha is an amateur kickboxer.
"Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo f**kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time," Aesha said in the post.
She went on to write, "So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100."
Aesha's Instagram post later went on to offer help to women who were struggling to cope with divorce.
Dhawan was last seen on-field leading the young Indian team during the Sri Lanka tour in July, according to news agency ANI.
A seasoned campaigner and vital cog of the Men In Blue's limited-overs side, Dhawan has been spearheading the formidable batting line-up of the team for almost a decade.
He captained India for six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka. The team featured six uncapped players and was coached by Rahul Dravid.
Shikhar Dhawan is currently eyeing a place in India's T20 World Cup squad which is to be announced on Wednesday.
With Rohit Sharma picking himself, it could be a fight for the opening slot between Dhawan and KL Rahul.
But with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to name a big squad with an eye on Covid-19 protocols, Dhawan is likely to find a place.