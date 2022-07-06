Shikhar Dhawan to become India's 7th captain in seven months

Earlier, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have led the Indian team in different series’ in the past seven months.
The Men in Blue will be squaring off against the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and five-match Twenty20 International series, from 22 July. Currently, Team India is touring England and the series will end on 17 July.
Star batter Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and ODI captain Rohit Sharma are among the senior players who have been rested from the ODIs.
India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh