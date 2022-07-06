Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan to become India's 7th captain in seven months

ANI
New Delhi
Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan
ANI file photo

All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match One-Day Internatinoal (ODI) series against West Indies on Wednesday, naming opener Shikhar Dhawan as the captain for the series, reports news agency ANI.

Dhawan will be the seventh player to lead India in seven months, with Ravindra Jadeja as his vice-captain.

Earlier, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have led the Indian team in different series’ in the past seven months.

The Men in Blue will be squaring off against the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and five-match Twenty20 International series, from 22 July. Currently, Team India is touring England and the series will end on 17 July.

Star batter Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and ODI captain Rohit Sharma are among the senior players who have been rested from the ODIs.

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

