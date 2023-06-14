Najmul century helps Bangladesh post 362-5 at day one

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain scored a brisk century in the first day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday to put his team on a vantage position.

The left-handed batter made 146 runs off 175 balls and put up a big partnership of 212 runs with young opener Mahmudul Hasan to help Bangladesh reach 362-5 at stumps.

Thanks to the partnership of Najmul and Mahmudul, who scored 76, Bangladesh were at a stage on 218-1 and looked to set a mammoth total but visitors pulled off things a little bit early in the final session.