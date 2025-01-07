Ex-England skipper Vaughan backs 2-tier structure ‘to keep Test cricket relevant’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan threw his support on Tuesday behind a two-tier structure “to save” Test cricket with the ICC reportedly meeting this month to discuss the issue.

Vaughan joined former India coach Ravi Shastri in urging a shake-up which would include relegation and promotion to help ensure the survival of the red-ball game.

Both men were on commentary duties during the thrilling five-Test series between Australia and India which the hosts won 3-1 in front of huge crowds.