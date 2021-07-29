Soumya takes big leap in ICC T20I rankings

While Soumya rose to 34th place from 43rd, Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad and left-hand opener Mohammad Naim slipped a few spots.
Mahmudullah went down three places from 33 while Naim dropped to 32 from 29.
At the end of the Zimbabwe series, Shakib Al Hasan occupies the number one bowler position of Bangladesh after being placed at 21 in the T20I bowler rankings. Also, he remains number two in the T20I all-rounders' rankings.
Bangladesh won the three-match T20I series 2-1 against Zimbabwe.
The Tigers' next assignment is against Australia who are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka later this week.
Australia will play a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh.
The first match will take place on 3 August, while other matches will be played on 4, 6, 7 and 9 August. All the matches will be played at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.