South Africa eye series-levelling win after Verreynne century

Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne posted an unbeaten century as South Africa set New Zealand a world record chase of 426 runs for victory in the second and final test in Christchurch on Monday.

Verreynne, who had failed to pass 30 in his five previous tests, found form when it counted as the 'Proteas' declared their second innings closed at 354 for nine on a sunny day at Hagley Oval, having all but batted New Zealand out of the game.

The 24-year-old redhead strolled off on 136 not out, with tail-ender Lutho Sipamla on 10 after captain Dean Elgar's declaration brought the teabreak early.