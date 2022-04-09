South Africa finish on a daunting 453

Taijul finished with 6-135, his best figures in an away Test innings, while Khaled Ahmed took 3-100. Ebadot Hossain bowled 28 overs but has nothing to show in the wickets column.

Bangladesh’s hopes of bowling out South Africa quickly on Day 2 got crushed in the morning session, as the hosts accumulated 106 runs off 25 overs for the loss of two wickets after resuming the day’s play on 278-5.

Khaled broke through the defenses of overnight batter Kyle Verreynne (22) early in the day. But Wiaan Mulder and Maharaj then formed an 80-run partnership for the seventh wicket to take South Africa’s total near the 400-run mark.