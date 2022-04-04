South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 220 runs in first Test

South African spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer sent Bangladesh crashing to a 220-run defeat on the fifth day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Monday.

Maharaj took seven for 32 and Harmer three for 21 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 53, their lowest total against South Africa.

Resuming at 11 for three, Bangladesh lost their remaining seven wickets for 42 runs in less than an hour.