England captain Ben Stokes to retire from international cricket

Ben Stokes has announced his retirement as England Test captain and from international cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement issued Sunday.

Stokes will end his England career following the conclusion of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand in Nottingham

As news spread of the 35-year-old all-rounder’s decision, he received a standing ovation from the crowd at Trent Bridge and there were more cheers shortly afterwards when he dismissed New Zealand’s Zak Foulkes on the fourth day of the third and deciding Test of a three-match series.