Rohit, Gill power India to 3-0 ODI series sweep of New Zealand

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit attacking centuries to help India sweep the One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand with a 90-run victory in the third match on Tuesday.

Rohit (101) and Gill (112) put on 212 for the opening wicket in Indore to guide the hosts to 385-9 after being invited to bat first in Indore.

In reply, Devon Conway’s 138 was in vain as India bowled out New Zealand for 295 in 41.2 overs for their second successive 3-0 whitewash and go top of the ODI rankings.