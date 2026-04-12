‘It felt to me that the country had changed’, Aminul in interview

The board of directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) led by Aminul Islam was dissolved last Tuesday. Though Aminul Islam has been remaining in Bangladesh for the past five days, apart from a written statement, he had not made any further comment on the matter.

In a lengthy interview with Prothom Alo today, Sunday, the former national team captain spoke about the various discussions and criticisms surrounding his tenure over the past 10 months as BCB president.

In May last year, during the tenure of the interim government, Aminul Islam was appointed interim president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board after Faruque Ahmed was removed from the post.