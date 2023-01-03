Khaled Mahmud wants to break the runners-up cycle with Khulna Tigers

After finishing second on four occasions, Mahmud is eyeing to go one step further with Khulna.

“I have worked with Shakib in the BPL for many years, at first at Dhaka Dynamites and then last year at Fortune Barishal. It didn’t happen there (becoming champions). Khulna felt I was the right man for the job, so they have signed me. I will try to give my best shot, do the best work I can."

“The goal is to become champions. That’s why we are here,” said the former Bangladesh captain.

Tamim will return to cricket with the BPL after missing out Bangladesh’s ODI and Test series at home against India last month owing to an elbow injury.