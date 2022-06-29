Sri Lanka chose to bat first against Australia

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the opening Test of the two-match series on Wednesday.

The hosts handed a Test debut to leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay at the picturesque Galle International Stadium, which saw some rain in the morning.

“We know how the pitch is going to behave on day four and five, so we want to take advantage of the conditions,” Karunaratne said at the toss.

“Vandersay is playing. We are playing one seamer and three spinners.”