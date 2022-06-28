Sri Lanka Cricket to dedicate Galle Test in memory of Shane Warne

Sri Lankans will stand to attention in a fitting salute to all-time cricketing great Australian spin wizard Shane Warne when the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia gets underway on 29 June at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC's) noble gesture to dedicate the first Test to the memory of Warne, will indeed be a moving solemn occasion that will kindle stirring memories of Warne who died prematurely at the age of 53 of a heart attack on 4 March this year while holidaying in Thailand.