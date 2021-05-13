Sri Lanka sack ODI skipper Karunaratne

Sri Lanka on Wednesday sacked one-day captain Dimuth Karunaratne and dropped him and a host of other big names from the squad heading for Bangladesh this week.

Two other former skippers -- Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal -- were also dropped along with Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.

Kusal Perera has been named as the new captain, with Kusal Mendis as his deputy.

Karunaratne, a 33-year-old left-hand batsman, has played 34 ODI matches and scored 767 runs for Sri Lanka. Mathews had featured in 218 ODIs, scored 5,835 runs and claimed 120 wickets. Chandimal has scored 3,698 runs in 149 ODIs.