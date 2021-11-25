Sri Lanka spin trio confound West Indies

Sri Lanka need just four wickets to win the first Test against West Indies in Galle after setting the all-but-impossible target of 348 on Wednesday’s penultimate day of play.

West Indies had made just 52 before bad light forced an early end after the hosts’ spin trio made quick work of the top order.

The sensational collapse saw the tourists lose four wickets in 15 balls for just four runs.

Ramesh Mendis was the pick of the bowlers finishing with four for 17. The off-spinner had the makings of a hat-trick as he trapped Kyle Mayers leg before.