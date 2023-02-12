Miraz fifty takes Baishal to 170-3 against Rangpur in eliminator

Miraz justified his promotion by hitting five fours and a six in the powerplay overs to give Barishal a decent start.

After Fletcher (12 off 16 balls) departed in the sixth over, Barishal sent Mahmudullah at one-down and not in-form captain Shakib Al Hasan, who has been in fine hitting form in the ongoing BPL.

This change in the batting line-up also paid dividends as Miraz and Mahmudullah joined hand to form a 69-run second wicket partnership off 46 balls.

Miraz was the aggressor, completing his half-century off 35 balls, while Mahmudullah gave him decent support from the other end.