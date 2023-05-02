Siddons quits national team to create future players

Jamie Siddons has left the post of Bangladesh batting coach to work with ‘Bangladesh A team’ and ‘Bangladesh Tiger’s as he wants to prepare the players for the future endeavours, reports BSS.
The former head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team said this in a Facebook post on Monday.
"I'm back in Dhaka after a short break. I won't be working with the National team anymore as I feel my best value to BCB is working with the next generation to ensure the players just outside of the team are being well looked after and are improving each day in preparation for their next opportunity to play for their country," Siddons' post read.
He also made it clear that he took the decision in consensus with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
“I love coaching the skills of the game to young players and so the BCB and I have made it happen! The glory is being with the National team and I love that, but most of the skill development, improvement and training takes place in the nets and heat when grinding it out in the nets at Mirpur!”, Siddons wrote in his Facebook post.
“Looking forward to working with our future players with the A Team and the Tigers!!” he added.
He served as the head coach of the national team from 2007-2011. He returned to Bangladesh as the batting coach of the national team in 2022.
He is often credited with turning the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim into batting geniuses during his first stint.
Under his supervision, the quartet honed their skill and became an integral part of Bangladesh's cricket history.
As Bangladesh need some skilled batters to replace those four players who are now in the twilight of their career, BCB brought back Siddons for the second stint as batting coach.