Siddons quits national team to create future players

Jamie Siddons has left the post of Bangladesh batting coach to work with ‘Bangladesh A team’ and ‘Bangladesh Tiger’s as he wants to prepare the players for the future endeavours, reports BSS.

The former head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team said this in a Facebook post on Monday.

"I'm back in Dhaka after a short break. I won't be working with the National team anymore as I feel my best value to BCB is working with the next generation to ensure the players just outside of the team are being well looked after and are improving each day in preparation for their next opportunity to play for their country," Siddons' post read.