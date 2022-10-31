Kohli, Rohit named for India's tour of Bangladesh

The Indian team will arrive in Dhaka on 1 December for their first bi-lateral series in Bangladesh since 2015.

Both Bangladesh and India are currently busy in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The Tigers will get to take some rest after the competition. But the Indian team will play a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series in New Zealand immediately after the T20 World Cup.

Senior players Rohit and Kohli have been rested for the New Zealand series. In regular captain Rohit’s absence, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the team in the T20I series while Shikhar Dhawan will captain the team in the ODI series.