Kohli, Rohit named for India's tour of Bangladesh

The Indian team will arrive in Dhaka on 1 December for their first bi-lateral series in Bangladesh since 2015.
Both Bangladesh and India are currently busy in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.
The Tigers will get to take some rest after the competition. But the Indian team will play a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series in New Zealand immediately after the T20 World Cup.
Senior players Rohit and Kohli have been rested for the New Zealand series. In regular captain Rohit’s absence, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the team in the T20I series while Shikhar Dhawan will captain the team in the ODI series.
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who got injured during the Asia Cup, is expected to make his return to international cricket with the ODI series against Bangladesh if he can regain his fitness in time.
Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal earned his maiden call up to the India side for the 50-over series.
India’s tour of Bangladesh will begin with the ODI series. All three ODIs will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on 4, 7 and 10 December respectively.
The first Test will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from 14 December.
Both teams then will return to Dhaka to play the final Test from 22 December.
The ODI series between Bangladesh and India is not part of the ICC ODI Super League. However, the Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship.
India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal and Deepak Chahar
India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Azar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav