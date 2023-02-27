Williamson century sees New Zealand set England 258 to win

Record-breaker Kane Williamson stroked a superb century Monday to steer New Zealand to 483 all out in their second innings and set England a target of 258 runs to win the second Test in Wellington.

Former captain Williamson hit 132 and Tom Blundell was last man out for 90 as the hosts fought back after being asked to follow on.

England were 48-1 in their second innings at stumps after opener Zak Crawley, on 24, was bowled by a delivery that nipped back from New Zealand captain Tim Southee.

Ben Duckett remained unbeaten on 23 and nightwatchman Ollie Robinson was on one, leaving England to score a further 210 runs on Tuesday's final day for a 2-0 sweep after winning the first Test by 267 runs.