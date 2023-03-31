Ireland avert clean sweep with dominant win over Bangladesh

Ireland registered a consolation victory over Bangladesh, defeating the hosts by a resounding margin of seven wickets in the third and final match of the series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

The aggressive approach that paid dividends in the previous two matches, blew up on the Bangladesh team’s face in the third T20, as the hosts got bundled out for a meagre 124 in 19.2 overs.

Bangladesh could get over the 100-run mark only because of Shamim Hossain’s 51 off 42 balls, the all-rounder’s maiden fifty in international cricket.