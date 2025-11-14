Cricket

Taijul third Bangladeshi bowler to take 500 First Class wickets

BSS
Dhaka
Taijul IslamShamsul Hoque

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam became the third Bangladeshi bowler to take 500 wickets in the first-class cricket after claiming 1-29 in Ireland's second innings of the first cricket Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Thursday.

He started the Test match, needing three wickets to reach the feat. In the first innings of Ireland, he took 2-78 to edge closer to the milestone that was earlier achieved by two other Bangladeshi bowlers-both of whom are left-arm spinners like Taijul.

Abdur Razzak leads the tally with 634 wickets, and Enamul Haque Jr has 513 under his belt. Amongst the 500 wickets, Taijul took 240 wickets in Test cricket. He also just needs seven wickets to overtake Shakib Al Hasan as the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Test format.

