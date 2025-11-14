Joy, Murad star as Bangladesh thrash Ireland

Bangladesh wrapped up a dominant innings-and-47-run victory over Ireland shortly after lunch on the fourth day of the Sylhet Test on Friday, sealing their 24th win in the format.

Debutant left-arm spinner Hasan Murad starred with 4-60, while Taijul Islam finished with 3-84, including the final wicket of Barry McCarthy, as Ireland were dismissed for 254 in their second innings.

Bangladesh had taken firm control of the game with a massive first-innings total of 587-8 declared in reply to Ireland's 286.

Ireland tried to unsettle the spinners after they resumed on Friday morning with an aggressive sweep-heavy approach.