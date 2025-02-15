New Zealand thump Pakistan to win tri-nations final

Pace bowler Will O'Rourke claimed four wickets while Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham hit half centuries as New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets to clinch the tri-nations series final on Friday.

O'Rourke's 4-43 helped the tourists dismiss Pakistan for 242 in 49.3 overs before Mitchell's 58-ball 57 anchored the chase as the Black Caps finished on 243-5 in 45.2 overs at Karachi's National stadium.

The victory gives the New Zealanders a timely boost ahead of the Champions Trophy opener against the same opponents at this venue on Wednesday.

New Zealand lost opener Will Young in pacer Naseem Shah's first over for five before Devon Conway (48) and Kane Williamson (34) steadied the chase with a second wicket stand of 71.

Williamson lost his wicket while charging down the wicket against spinner Salman Agha while Naseem returned for his second spell to dismiss Conway.

At 108-3 the tourists' chase wobbled but Mitchell found an able ally in Latham (56) as the two added 87 for the fourth wicket.