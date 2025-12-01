BPL auction: Naim Sheikh the only local player to fetch over 10 million
Opener Naim Sheikh has become the only local player to secure a deal worth more than 10 million in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) players' auction, held Sunday at a local hotel in the capital.
The Chattogram Royals acquired his services for Tk 11 million (Tk 1.1 crore), after winning a competitive four-way bidding war.
Naim, who was placed in Category A with a base price of Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh), had fierce competition for his signature with Sylhet, Rangpur and Noakhali trying hard, but it was Chattogram Royals who ultimately emerged victorious.
Naim was the highest run-getter in the last BPL with 511 runs at an impressive strike rate of 144 for Khulna Titans. He hit one century and three half-centuries.
Bangladesh's T20 captain, Liton Das, was the only other Category A player to be auctioned, but he was sold to Rangpur Riders for Tk 7 million (Tk 70 lakh). Naim and Liton were the only two Category A locals to enter the auction, with the remaining Category A players already directly signed by franchises before the event.
Another player who caught attention in the auction was Towhid Hridoy, whose impressive performances saw multiple teams bidding for him. Starting with a base price of Tk 3.5 million (Tk 35 lakh), Hridoy was eventually sold to Rangpur Riders for Tk 9.2 million (Tk 92 lakh).
Youngster Habibur Rahman Sohan as expectedly generated excitement after his record-breaking 35-ball century in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Entering the auction with a base price of Tk 1.8 million (Tk 18 lakh),
Meanwhile, Sohan was picked up by Noakhali Express for Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh). His rapid rise shows the increasing value placed on young, explosive talents in the T20 format.
His teammates pacer Abdul Gaffar Saqlain and allrounder SM Meherob were also in demand, with both players impressing in the Rising Stars tournament. Gaffar was bought by Rajshahi for Tk 4.4 million (Tk 44 lakh), while Meherob fetched Tk 3.9 million (Tk 39 lakh).
Veteran players Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad, who were listed in Category B with a base price of Tk 3.5 million (Tk 35 lakh), initially went unsold. However, both were later picked up, Mushfiqur by Rajshahi and Mahmudullah by Rangpur, each at their base price.
Mominul Haque, who had gone unsold in the first round, was later signed by Sylhet for Tk 2.2 million (Tk 22 lakh).
Meanwhile, Dhaka Capitals secured Shamim Patwari for Tk 5.6 million (Tk 56 lakh) and Mohammad Saifuddin for Tk 6.8 million (Tk 68 lakh), adding further strength to their squad.