BPL auction: Naim Sheikh the only local player to fetch over 10 million

Opener Naim Sheikh has become the only local player to secure a deal worth more than 10 million in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) players' auction, held Sunday at a local hotel in the capital.

The Chattogram Royals acquired his services for Tk 11 million (Tk 1.1 crore), after winning a competitive four-way bidding war.

Naim, who was placed in Category A with a base price of Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh), had fierce competition for his signature with Sylhet, Rangpur and Noakhali trying hard, but it was Chattogram Royals who ultimately emerged victorious.