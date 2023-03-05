‘Shakib! Hey, Shakib!’ calls Tamim

“Shakib! Hey, Shakib!”

Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) captain Tamim Iqbal was calling Shakib from the central wicket of the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Alongside him, head coach Chandka Hathurusingha, curators Praveen Hinganikar and Zahid Reza were also standing over the pitch.

Much has been said about the rift between Tamim and Shakib during Bangladesh’s ongoing series against England.