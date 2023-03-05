‘Shakib! Hey, Shakib!’ calls Tamim

Right before the series, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan in an interview revealed that Shakib and Tamim are not on speaking terms. Tamim then said that their personal issues will not affect their on-field activities.
In the first two ODIs against England, fans and the media had their eyes peeled on the field to see how the veteran players interact.
In the first ODI, the two players combined to take a wicket, Shakib bowling and Tamim taking the catch, celebrated the wicket together and in the second match formed a 79-run partnership.
But off the field, they had little to no interaction, until Sunday.
Both teams have moved to Chattogram for the third ODI. Before the dead rubber match where Bangladesh will play for pride, Tamim, Hathurusingha and the curators were talking about the pitch for the game. Tamim called out Shakib to join that conversation.
Shakib was on the other side of the ground, warming up with football and didn’t hear Tamim’s calls. Tamim also realised that. So he again shouted, “Shakib! Hey Shakib!”
Few around Shakib heard Tamim’s call and informed him. One of them said, “Shakib bhai, Tamim bhai is calling you.” Hearing that, Shakib started walking towards the central wicket and joined Tamim and Hathurusingha in that discussion.
The discussion lasted for about five minutes and the media personnel present at the field didn’t miss the chance to capture Shakib and Tamim in the same frame.
This incident also served as another proof of Tamim’s claim before the series, “When Shakib and I step on the field wearing the Bangladesh jersey, both of us give it our all. Nothing else matters.”