Tamim opens up on rift with Shakib

The personal rift between Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal is right now the talk of the town. The two veteran cricketers are not on speaking terms and their differences are apparently creating divisions inside the Bangladesh team.

As expected, the matter was brought multiple times during Tamim’s scheduled press conference ahead of the One-Day International series against England.

In his replies, Tamim didn’t deny the rift, didn’t say that the reports claiming he and Shakib don’t talk outside of the field are false. But he claimed that these issues have never factored into the field.