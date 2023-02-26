Why don't Shakib and Tamim talk anymore

However, the board did once manage to bring up the matter to both of them at the same time. They were asked to forget about everything and mend their relation. One of them responded positively, but the other person didn’t. He just had a grin on his face. Since then, the two still haven’t spoken with each other.

There is an allegation that the reason why the two seniors often opt out of series and tournaments for the national team is because of their personal gripe. Some doubts have been voiced in a couple of discussions in the team that they might be ‘limiting’ their performance under each other’s leadership.

All this happened in the last 1-1.5 years. Shakib and Tamim have not been on speaking terms for even longer. Attempts to find out the reason behind this conflict have thus far been unsuccessful.

Some personal differences have come to light. But it’s hard to believe that two responsible individuals would not talk to each other for so long for such small reasons. When the individuals who were supposed to tie the entire team together are pulling them apart, there is nothing much left to do.