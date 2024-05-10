4th T20I
Bangladesh invited to bat first
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first in the 4th Twenty20 international match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday.
Bangladesh have made three changes in the playing with Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar replacing Mahmudullah, Litton Das and Mohammad Saifuddin.
The visiting side also has made two changes in their team. Ryan Burl and Richard Ngarava replaced Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine.
Bangladesh have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and now will be hoping to win the remaining two games in order to get off to a solid finish before the T20I World Cup.
Though the hosts have already secured the series, their concerns over their batting order are yet to settle especially because of the form of Litton Das.
Teams
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (capt), Clive Madande (wk), Jonathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani