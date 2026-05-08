1st Test: Taskin returns as Bangladesh bat first against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Friday.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed returned to Bangladesh's playing XI after last featuring in a Test against West Indies in December 2024.

Taskin and pacer Nahid Rana were the two changes from the Bangladesh side that played against Ireland in their previous Test assignment. Hasan Murad and Syed Khaled Ahmed were included in the squad.

Despite losing the toss, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed satisfaction at getting the chance to bat first.

"Looks a pretty good wicket to bat on. If you look at the last few matches, especially in one-day cricket, this has been a very good batting wicket," Shanto said after the toss. He also expressed confidence in the pace attack.