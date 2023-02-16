BPL: Regrets outweigh the success

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) started out as a dream. A dream of starting a cricketing festival that matches the magnitude of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A dream where seeing the biggest names in cricket appear for a Bangladeshi domestic tournament becomes a regular occurrence with the magic of franchise cricket.

A dream of spreading the thrill of Twenty20 in the country’s cricket. A dream of uncovering fresh T20 talents.

The tournament, which began in 2011, will close out its ninth edition with the final between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers. So, after completing nine editions, how much of those dreams have been fulfilled?