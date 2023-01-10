Is BPL drawing its final breath?

BCB knew it all, but still chose not to ensure DRS from the start of the tournament. A big reason behind this decision could’ve been to curb the cost. It costs $8-8.5 thousand per match for hawk-eye technology. To have DRS available in every match would’ve cost BCB nearly $400,000.

Maybe, BCB felt spending so much for a tournament that is slowly becoming ‘low profile’, was excessive. But the question is, as they are not spending for the technology, they should’ve at least cut that sum from the money they paid the production company.

BCB could hand over BPL to some other company to breathe new life into the tournament. A number of Indian organisations have apparently offered huge sums of money to buy the organising rights of BPL. Two companies from Dubai have also showed interest to buy franchises.

But BCB doesn’t want to go down that path right now, and is determined not to do so in the future too. BPL is Bangladesh’s tournament, and they want to keep it as such. And solving this problem could cause fresh trouble for them.