Taijul rocks Sri Lanka as Bangladesh press for victory

Amid Taijul’s carnage, captain Dimuth Karunaratne held the one end and was batting on 44 with Dhananjaya de Silva on 12 at the first interval of the day.

Bangladesh earlier gained a 68-run first innings lead, compiling 465 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 397 all out.

Resuming the day on 39-2, Sri Lanka made an attacking start with Kusal Mendis unfurling a powerful game right from the start.

He even didn’t spare Bangladesh’s best bowler Taijul Islam, striking him boundaries twice in the first over of the day as Sri Lanka looked to press for a victory.