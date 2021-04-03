Tamim Iqbal wants to retire from one format

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is planning to retire from one format of international cricket in the coming months, reports news agency UNB.

The left-handed batsman recently led the Tigers in a three-match ODI series in New Zealand. He returned home after the series and skipped the T20 series citing personal reasons.

“There are many cricketers around who retired from one format to prolong their career,” Tamim told Indian cricket-related news portal, Cricbuzz on Friday. “So, if I want to play for five or six more years, I won’t be able to play all three formats of the game.”

“Like many other cricketers, I have to quit at least one format so that I can give my best to the other two formats,” he continued.