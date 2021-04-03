Tamim Iqbal wants to retire from one format

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is planning to retire from one format of international cricket in the coming months, reports news agency UNB.
The left-handed batsman recently led the Tigers in a three-match ODI series in New Zealand. He returned home after the series and skipped the T20 series citing personal reasons.
“There are many cricketers around who retired from one format to prolong their career,” Tamim told Indian cricket-related news portal, Cricbuzz on Friday. “So, if I want to play for five or six more years, I won’t be able to play all three formats of the game.”
“Like many other cricketers, I have to quit at least one format so that I can give my best to the other two formats,” he continued.
Tamim came under immense criticism over the last few years for his slow batting in limited-over cricket. So, it was assumed that the left-hander would leave the T20 first, but he said otherwise.
“T20 cricket is still not out of my mind,” Tamim said. “I don’t want to mention what format I would like to leave first. It can be any format of international cricket.”
“Of course the T20 World Cup in 2021 in India is on my sight,” Tamim said when he was asked if he is going to quit T20 before this year’s T20 World Cup. “I am not 36 or 37; so why not? I have a plan for my career.”
“I know which format I want to play longer and which format I want to leave early. But for now, I don’t want to disclose everything to everyone.”