Tamim’s quick fifty drives Bangladesh in first session

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal registered a quick fifty in the first session of the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Kandy, reports UNB.

Tamim completed his fifty off 53 balls with 10 fours. He scored most of the runs with his trademark flick to the midwicket area. It was Tamim’s 29th fifty in Tests.

Riding on his fifty, Bangladesh posted 106 for one in 27 overs at the lunch of day one. Before the lunch break called, Tamim was batting at 65 while Najmul Hossain Shnato was unbeaten on 37.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat first.