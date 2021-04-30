Taskin shines but fails to slow Sri Lanka run fest

Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed took three wickets for 119 on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka Friday as the hosts piled up 469 runs for six at stumps.

The 26-year-old had an impressive morning spell where his four overs cost just seven runs and produced two wickets.

He removed centurion Lahiru Thirimanne for 140 runs and Angelo Mathews (five) in quick succession.

After lunch, Taskin bowled Pathum Nissanka with a delivery that kept low and in the very next over, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Oshada Fernando who was on 81.