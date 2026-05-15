Why Mushfiqur Rahim declined proposal to make a comeback in ODIs

However, after Bangladesh endured a difficult period in ODI cricket last year — losing four consecutive series and struggling for stability in the middle order — Mushfiqur was reportedly approached about making a comeback to the 50-over side.

Speaking at a press conference in Sylhet on Friday ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, Mushfiqur explained why he declined the proposal.

“I was approached regarding ODI cricket,” he said. “But I believe the Bangladesh team is now at such a stage — and will continue to improve in future, Insha’Allah — where my kind of service will not be required.”