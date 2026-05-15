2nd Test
Why Mushfiqur Rahim declined proposal to make a comeback in ODIs
Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has revealed that he turned down an approach to return to One-Day Internationals (ODIs) because he believes the national side no longer needs his services in the format.
The 39-year-old formally retired from ODI cricket after last year’s Champions Trophy, having already stepped away from T20 internationals three years earlier. He now plays only Test cricket, where he continues to perform consistently and remains one of Bangladesh’s fittest cricketers.
However, after Bangladesh endured a difficult period in ODI cricket last year — losing four consecutive series and struggling for stability in the middle order — Mushfiqur was reportedly approached about making a comeback to the 50-over side.
Speaking at a press conference in Sylhet on Friday ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, Mushfiqur explained why he declined the proposal.
“I was approached regarding ODI cricket,” he said. “But I believe the Bangladesh team is now at such a stage — and will continue to improve in future, Insha’Allah — where my kind of service will not be required.”
One of Bangladesh’s most accomplished cricketers, Mushfiqur captained the national side across all three formats during his career. In ODIs, he scored 7,795 runs in 274 matches at an average of 36.42, including nine centuries.
Despite remaining in good physical condition, he has no plans to return to limited-over cricket. Mushfiqur said that after spending nearly a decade and a half consumed by the demands of international cricket, he is now enjoying the opportunity to spend more time with his family.
At present, he is also relishing Bangladesh’s progress in Test cricket. In the opening Test against Pakistan in Mirpur, Mushfiqur played an important role in Bangladesh’s victory with innings of 71 and 22.
Having led Bangladesh in 34 Tests over a six-year period, Mushfiqur has witnessed both the highs and lows of the country’s red-ball journey during a career spanning two decades and 102 Tests.
He believes the current Bangladesh Test side is the most consistent the country has produced.
“In the past we had many outstanding individual performers,” Mushfiqur said. “But if you talk about consistency overall, then certainly this current Test side is more consistent than any previous Bangladesh team.
“Earlier we perhaps played at best three Tests a year on average, and in those circumstances it was very difficult to achieve results. Now we play eight to ten Tests annually, which is a significant improvement.”
He also pointed to the greater number of contributors within the side as a major reason behind Bangladesh’s recent progress.
“The players we have now are experienced,” he said. “They are executing their plans properly and delivering performances. As I mentioned earlier, the number of performers in the team is much higher now.
“When you have five, seven or even eight players consistently contributing, any team — regardless of format — will perform well.”
Now approaching 40, Mushfiqur became the first Bangladesh cricketer to play 100 Tests. Asked how much longer he intends to continue playing, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter admitted he has set no fixed target for retirement.
“At the moment I don’t have any particular goal,” he said with a smile. “Tomorrow’s match could even be my last — only the Almighty knows.
“Before death, one naturally wishes to live a few more days. As long as I am alive, I want to spend as many days as possible on the cricket field. I still have not decided when I will retire. Insha’Allah, I will step away while still in good times.”
Bangladesh will face Pakistan in the second and final Test of the series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium tomorrow, Saturday. The hosts currently lead the two-match series 1-0.