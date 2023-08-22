Cricket

Pakistan win toss, bat against Afghanistan in first ODI

AFP
Hambantota, Sri Lanka
Pakistan's players stand for the national anthem before the start of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on 22 August, 2023AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the first one-day international against Afghanistan in Hambantota in southern Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

This is the first bilateral series between the two teams and comes as preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup tournaments.

The remaining two matches are in Colombo on Thursday and Saturday.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka co-host the Asia Cup from August 30, while India hosts the World Cup from 5 October.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND) and Ahmed Shah Durrani (AFG)

Tv umpire: Sharfuddoula (AFG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

