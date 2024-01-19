Let the captain be selected long term: Najmul

Prothom Alo :

You captained two matches at World Cup and in New Zealand after that. How much of these matches made you confident about the captaincy?

They inspired me a lot. When I started practicing with a cricket ball, I did not think in that way that I would be captain. But, when I started understanding, started playing age-level cricket, from then the desire to become a Bangladesh captain arose. I was a captain at HP as well as for ‘’A’’ team and even at age-level.

When I got the chance at the national team that inspired me a lot. Two matches in World Cup, against two big teams, India and Australia- I felt bad after losing. I captained in such a position but could not win! Lost badly. Later, we won Test against New Zealand, then the confidence occurred.

After losing two matches at World Cup, I was very determined that I would do well in New Zealand. For that confidence I talked about the win in the press conference. I didn’t say that for the sake of saying. Many may not have believed, but I said that with confidence. I said in the dressing room before that press conference, we are not here to play, we came to win.

After those two losses in the World Cup, I felt like we could create that atmosphere in the team against New Zealand. I was able to play competitive cricket in both matches in New Zealand. On New Zealand soil we never thought about it. A very good experience.