Let the captain be selected long term: Najmul
Rich form with bat, glimpse of leadership capacity after getting the responsibility as stand-in captain. Najmul Hossain is regarded as the future captain of Bangladesh. But what is leadership to him? How does he see cricket? The national team top-order batter discussed in detail during a long interview with Prothom Alo.
Prothom Alo :
You have been in great form both at Test and ODI recently. You were rather successful as stand-in captain in New Zealand. Are you having a dream-like time?
Najmul Hossain: The time is good in terms of batting. Mashallah, the matches I played since the 2022 T20 World, were more or less good. I have been able to improve wherever needed. I think I've been successful in the areas I've worked in the way I've wanted to bat. All in all, I am satisfied. What you said about my success at captaincy, I don't want to say that I am successful now. I tried to do something good for the team in the few matches that I got the chance to captain. Some matches have had very good results. Maybe they gave me confidence. But it is not now that I want to say that I am successful. But again, I am enjoying my time as a batter. I must prolong this good time as long as possible. Take my skills to the next level. I will start working with that now.
Prothom Alo :
Now a cricketer must be prepared for all the formats. Which one of the three formats is your favourite?
Najmul Hossain: Test cricket. Every cricketer loves Test cricket. But the way things are going these days, one has to perform in all three formats to become a world-class player. I also prepare in that way. In that regard, I enjoy all three formats. But even since I started playing during my childhood, I had the wish to play Test for Bangladesh.
Prothom Alo :
You didn’t have a good start in your international career. And when the starting is not good, the pressure makes it tough for anyone to comeback later. But that did not happen to you. How did you get rid of that early pressure?
Najmul Hossain: I think I had less faith on myself initially. So, I could not play well in international arena despite doing well in domestic arena. After one or two years I thought I must improve my skills because if I am not getting successful means there is some mistakes somewhere. Must be some lacking somewhere. I thought about it myself, talked to the coach and tried to change my skills accordingly. At the same time, I tried to believe in myself. Despite the negative talk from outside, I focused on the areas to improve. Little by little I am getting results. But I think I can play even better cricket.
Prothom Alo :
Najmul Hossain: Why did you have less faith in yourself initially? Was the international debut right then was unexpected for you?
It was nothing like that. I was scoring runs regularly at the domestic level. I played for a big side like Abahani, they form teams every year to become champions. I scored runs regularly for that team. I scored run more or less in first-class cricket, a team, HP and everywhere.
Prothom Alo :
You have scored five Test centuries already but despite having eight fifties you have scored just two ODI centuries. As you are a top-order batter, do you think some of your ODI fifties could be transformed to three figures?
There were three to four innings those could reach three figures. But there were innings where I got out playing risky shots for the team according to the demand of the match condition. But among eight fifties three to four could be centuries. I will try to do it more in future.
Prothom Alo :
What are your strengths and weaknesses as a batter?
I won’t say the weakness (smile)…I don’t want to express the weakness. What seems to be an area of strength is that I understand the game better now. When I need to hit a boundary, I can hit a boundary. Now I have more shots in hand than before. I can stay calm when I go to the field. When there is no need to hit a boundary, I understand that now it is okay to not hit a boundary. When needed, I can bring that change in the game to play big shots.
Prothom Alo :
Will you share your thoughts about your practice? Mushfiq [Rahim] is often seen practicing even at day offs while Shakib is often seen not practicing a lot even before the matchday. Some other may have other process. Which process do you like to follow?
For me, working with the technical aspect and skill is vital. I do the batting practice regularly. But when I play for a long time, taking a break of 8-10 days makes it easier for me to get back to where I was before. Practice is very important to me. I have to work hard. But I will not say that I have to come to the field even on holidays like Mushfiq Bhai. I need that break. Running, gym, batting - I have to do a lot. Many say I am very fit. But for this I have to work and be very disciplined.
Prothom Alo :
You captained two matches at World Cup and in New Zealand after that. How much of these matches made you confident about the captaincy?
They inspired me a lot. When I started practicing with a cricket ball, I did not think in that way that I would be captain. But, when I started understanding, started playing age-level cricket, from then the desire to become a Bangladesh captain arose. I was a captain at HP as well as for ‘’A’’ team and even at age-level.
When I got the chance at the national team that inspired me a lot. Two matches in World Cup, against two big teams, India and Australia- I felt bad after losing. I captained in such a position but could not win! Lost badly. Later, we won Test against New Zealand, then the confidence occurred.
After losing two matches at World Cup, I was very determined that I would do well in New Zealand. For that confidence I talked about the win in the press conference. I didn’t say that for the sake of saying. Many may not have believed, but I said that with confidence. I said in the dressing room before that press conference, we are not here to play, we came to win.
After those two losses in the World Cup, I felt like we could create that atmosphere in the team against New Zealand. I was able to play competitive cricket in both matches in New Zealand. On New Zealand soil we never thought about it. A very good experience.
Prothom Alo :
Captaincy creates different kinds of pressure on different people. Some feel pressure while some others are encouraged. Can you consider the latter for you?
This is not a pressure on me. Whenever I bat, I fail to remember that I am the captain. There is a funny thing that was discussed even in my family. I was saying that if you don't get runs in one or two matches, don't think that the pressure of captaincy is causing it. There is a lot of talk on social media. Talks take place even after one or two indifferent innings. That has happened about many captains in past. My coaches now, even If I don’t score for 10 matches the reason for that won’t be captaincy. The captaincy inspires me.
Prothom Alo :
Shakib said earlier that he won’t do the captaincy any more after the World Cup. Did the board talk with you about the captaincy?
No, no discussion so far. But they told me that whoever will be given the captaincy, will be given it long term. When asked to do the New Zealand series, I asked how many days I was doing or what the plan was. Then I was told to do this series for now. Then I said, whether it is given to me or to someone else, let him be given for a long time. If I am given, then I should have the time to unite the team.
Prothom Alo :
Is it good to have different or same captain for three formats?
I think one captain for all formats is good. We have not reached the level yet where we may need two or three captains. If there is one captain, he can plan accordingly, which player he may field at various formats. I think, according to our team, one captain is the better option.
Prothom Alo :
Who is your role model as a captain?
I like Shakib bhai's decision making ability. I played with him in BPL in Barishal, I played many matches in the national team. He is what a captain should be to motivate players outside the team. The players are very inspired by his words. Apart from this, among foreign players, I thought MS Dhoni was good.
Prothom Alo :
Mashrafe, Shakib, Tamim, Mushfiq, Mahmudullah- which one of the things would you take from each of them?
Shakib bhai’s planning, courage, faith in himself- I would like to take these things. Mushfiq Bhai’s work ethics have been same over the last 15-20 years. I still wish I go to gym with him. Tamim bhai’s batting skill. He is one of the best batters. The way he bats, especially when I see him from the non-striking end at Test matches, I don’t think he ever struggles. Sometimes I feel I do not see his batting. Riyad vai’s (Mahmuddllah) is the mindset of not losing hope. Fighting at any situation. The leadership of Mashrafe bhai. He can make any surroundings his own.
Prothom Alo :
Which one of their characteristics you would not want within you?
There was a time when people’s negative aspects would be noticed in negative ways. But in the last three-four years, if someone says something negative, I try how to take the positive from it. Maybe someone is not liking me. I think he might be trying to extract performance from me by telling me like this. Now this is a very difficult thing for me to say as I don't want to take such things from anyone. Don't think I gave a diplomatic answer, I really think like this.
Prothom Alo :
It is told about you that you have an “X” factor that keeps you ahead? What is that actually?
Personally, I think that is the mentality of doing something at any situation. I may fail once, may fail twice, but as hard as I need to work, I will do so with faith. Not to show anyone. Because I have the ability to do well here, that's why I will do it. When I work, I work with that belief. Every day when I come to the field, I come to the field with that belief. I don't care too much about results. Getting the process right is important to me.
Prothom Alo :
Your body language at play, the mentality of challenging the opponents, did you get these things naturally or did they come through playing?
From the very beginning I used to think I have to be best. I want to win any match. I want to do anything within the rules to win. I will do whatever it takes to win. I think I have that fighting spirit within me. Be that in study or in local cricket…everywhere. I remember playing football matches in the neighborhood. We didn't have very good players. Village as well. I used to go every day and lose. But the commitment was that no, one day I will win. I need to play with them every day. I won one day. I got a satisfaction after winning. I remember winning three matches in a row. That's been my mindset since childhood—whatever the game conditions, I'll win.
Prothom Alo :
I heard when Steves Rhodes was the coach, he used to use you as shadow to teach other batters. He used to show them the videos of your batting…
I didn’t know that. If so, that is obviously a big thing for me.
Prothom Alo :
You played a very poor season for Khulna Titans at the start of your career. The team management wanted to drop you but coach Mahela Jayawardhena allowed you to play all the matches. He used to say, he would get something from you. How do such words from such a big personality like Mahela help you not to break down?
It helped me a lot that time. I myself said drop me after six matches before the team management said it. But Mahela inspired me a lot. He said, even if you don't score in one match, you will still play all the matches. I then asked the question, why? What is in me that you will play me? I feel uncomfortable. I am not performing, but you are allowing me to play. Then he told me I am fielding you for your fielding, your work ethic, the matter of playing for the side is within you. Then I thought, whether I perform or not, I can give something to the side even by fielding. I can support a pacer who is in a long spell. These days, when I speak to any player, I tell him this. Me scoring 100 is not important the important is how my 100 is helping the team. I learnt it then.
Prothom Alo :
Comeback to the captaincy, how is your experience of handling senior players at the dressing room?
Very good. The five-six matches l captained; never thought they are my elders. I think there are 15 players here. What do I want from these 15 players? As a captain, I want everyone to do something for the team. I gave the same message to the juniors as I was with the seniors. Make it clear that I want this thing, not that thing. The most important thing is that I have the courage to speak my mind to everyone, and they also respect me. Respect my decision. Support me on and off the field.
Prothom Alo :
We heard you used to express your opinion regarding the team or play at the dressing room even before you did captaincy? How did the senior players take it and do you think that practice of yours will be effective in future?
One of my habits is that if there is something inside, if I feel it should be said, I say it. Senior player or captain, the decision is theirs, but if it is good for the team, I will speak out. As many times as I have said this, everyone has heard it well. Sometimes they took decisions according to my words, many times they didn't. You can do that. Even if I listen to everyone, sometimes I will not make a decision according to everyone's words. There may be different thoughts. That too must be respected. In the few matches I have captained, that habit has helped me. When speaking as a captain, I feel more confident. Let me tell you a story from New Zealand. Rishad bowled very well for 2 overs. I was still thinking not to bowl Rishad for 3 consecutive overs. Brought someone else and brought in Rishad after a few overs. But when I spoke to some other players about it, there were no senior players there, only juniors, they said to give Rishad another over. I gave it to Rishad as per their word.
Prothom Alo :
In that regard another discussion must be raised. It is heard you are one who gave Shakib the idea of timed out Angelo Matthews in the World Cup match…
(Smile) Again 'timed out'! We had to win that match, otherwise we could not play the Champions Trophy. It was not a small matter! Personally, I think, if it goes against the spirit of the game, then this law should not exist in the game. Why keep it? The fact is, I was standing on the cover. I suddenly noticed that he (Mathews) is late! I went to the umpire and said, now if we appeal, he is out! Because, Mathews is already late. Helmet strap was torn later. I realised he was already late. Umpire also said, "He is out according to regulations if you appeal. But you will not appeal.” Then I went to Shakib bhai and told him, “Bhai, if we appeal now, Matthews will be out.” Shakib bhai was surprised and said, “is that so!" Then he appealed. Each of the players of our side supported this decision of the captain. Once it used to say that the Mankading dismissal is beyond the spirit of cricket. But there is no discussion about it now. If on that day a player would be ill, got injured, had foot ache those could be different. But Matthews arrived late. When he did not arrive the crease and was 8-10 steps away, I spoke to umpire then and the umpire replied he would be out if we appeal.
Prothom Alo :
Do you study a lot about the cricketing laws and regulations?
No, it is not that I know a lot of cricket laws. I try to find out as much as I can. But everyone has an idea about this law. Some may not have the courage or are too shy to appeal. A few days after we did that, it seems to have happened in some country's domestic cricket. Now you will see that the discussion about this will decrease. There has been so much talk because the Bangladesh team did it first, it would not have discussed had any big team done so. Then people would say, why is the law there then?
Prothom Alo :
What do you love to do outside cricket?
I enjoy giving time to family. I spend time with the baby. Normally I enjoy roaming around. I also used to love hanging out with friends but that has been reduced now. Other than cricket I love playing football with friends.
Prothom Alo :
Do you watch football on television?
I do not watch club football a lot but I watch the World Cup properly. My favourite team is Argentina and Messi is the favourite player. Naturally, I support the club for whom Messi plays for. Otherwise, I support Barcelona.
Prothom Alo :
Which kind of shot do you like to play while batting? Please say something about your likes and dislikes about your batting?
My favourite shot is straight drive. But there is nothing different about pace ball, spin ball. That depends on the wicket. If you bat in Australia, New Zealand, there is always a challenge with the red ball. Then I wonder when a spinner will come. When I play one or two shots well in the beginning, I naturally feel confident. But on those days, you have to be more careful. Because, my confidence increases a little more then. In fact, I bat better when I'm nervous. Every series since October 2022 has gone well and I've been extremely nervous in every innings.
Prothom Alo :
Why so? When you play well you are not supposed to be nervous.
Actually, I feel a lot of challenge so I remain tensed. A batter naturally gets confident in the next match after scoring a century. But I am not like that. I become normal after playing 8-10 balls properly in the wicket. It actually helps me. Because, I am more focused then. The ball started hitting the middle of my bat. Not afraid to play shots. No tension, no nervousness… In some matches like this I have been out earlier. As I have done well in the last few matches, everyone says that I am batting very confidently. But I know I was really nervous. Everyone thinks I'm lying when I say this.
Prothom Alo :
Whether for the impact of T20 or any other reason, the Test batting is also changing, how do you see it?
The way I played in last few Tests, for me now the red ball and the white ball are not different. Whether I am scoring the run is important. I can do it through defending or by hitting. I have batted aggressively in the last few Tests. But now that there is a lot of talk about Bazball, they are not an issue for me. Batting according to the match situation seems right. In the innings in which I scored a century in New Zealand, I scored only 7-8 runs in the middle one-and-a-half hours. Because, I felt that the situation demanded that kind of batting from me.
Prothom Alo :
Which one of your innings including Tests, ODIs and T20 you would rate best?
I would talk about two innings in the Test. The first century, I think I learned in that one innings what I didn't learn in the previous six-seven years. I batted for about 9 hours. It is a special innings for me. Then this time to do 100 with New Zealand. First century against Ireland in ODIs. Not because of the first century, but because of the way we won the match. And the unbeaten 46 against England in Mirpur last year in the T20, in which we secured the series win.
Prothom Alo :
Anybody else in your family plays cricket?
No, my father used to be a businessman. Mother used to work in a college, she no longer does that. I also have a sister. Most of the family members are in business.
Prothom Alo :
There were two streams albeit invisible one in the team due to two senior cricketers. If you get captaincy for a long time, will you want to remove that?
Many may not admit it, but what happened before the World Cup definitely had some effect on our team at the World Cup. Even if we didn’t want the outside talks, those had come to our ears. In my personal opinion, if it wasn't for the situation we were in, maybe the World Cup could have gone a little better. Speaking of the future, if I get the captaincy, I'm never going to fix this thing. I think every player's job is to perform on the field and contribute to the team. Even my own century doesn't mean anything to me if it doesn't help the team. Whether every player is playing for the team or not, thinking for the team or not, that is important. I'm not worried about who isn't talking to whom in the dressing room as long as it doesn't affect the team.
Prothom Alo :
How much does the social media affect you?
It had an effect in the beginning, three or four years ago. Because, in the beginning, good things were said about me there. I saw that. Then when suddenly the bad things were started to be spoken, then I also saw it! It was difficult for me to take that. But now I don't think about it anymore. It still look at the discussions, but now I enjoy all this, laugh it off.