The Shakib effect

Yes, no, maybe. At different times in the past one week, all three have been the answer to the question, “Is Shakib playing in the Chattogram Test?”

Shakib was set to return to the Bangladesh red-ball side with the two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on 15 May after missing the last four Test matches of the Tigers.

Then, on 10 May, Shakib tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from the United States, which virtually ended any chance of him playing in the first Test.

But, as it almost always is the case in anything pertaining to Shakib, another revelation happened on Friday as news broke out that the all-rounder has tested negative for coronavirus just three days after testing positive in two separate tests.