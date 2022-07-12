The tragedy of Roy, the Australian cricket great

Andrew Symonds was of African-Caribbean descent but born in England. Initially, he wanted to play for England as it was his birthplace. West Indies was also an option for him. In the end, it was Australia he chose. Symonds’ starting years were rough. He failed to make an impact during his beginning matches and was repeatedly dropped from squad. The question is – would Symonds be treated the same way if he were a white guy? Would he be dropped repeatedly? Even the World Cup where his contribution was massive, Symonds only secured a spot because of being backed up by Ricky Ponting, as claimed by a British former cricketer Adam Hollioake. Even in other countries, it is known by many that players of color have to repeatedly earn their spot in white European teams via their performance and are often the subject of harsh criticisms when they underperform.

The downward spiral in Symonds’ career was visibly clear after the events of the Second test match in ‘2007-08 Border Gavaskar Trophy’ between India and Australia. Complaints were made against Indian off spinner Harbajan Singh for calling Symonds a ‘monkey’. Although Singh denied the charges and many Indians to this day think Singh ‘innocent’, the voice detected by microphone definitely pointed out him saying something similar to that. What also doesn’t help is the fact that previously in 2007 at Nagpur in India, the Indian crowds were alleged to have chanting ‘monkey’ to Symonds when he was batting, thus further pointing the evidence of Singh being guilty. It’s more frustrating when the initial punishment of the three-match ban against Singh was lifted and replaced by a mere 50 % match fee reduction. The then ICC commissioner John Hansen claimed he “could have imposed a more serious penalty if he was made aware by the ICC of the bowler’s previous transgressions”. This admission by Hansen proves that he did in fact believe Singh to be guilty of racism but failed to act accordingly which is indeed upsetting. He also went on to criticise Symonds for confronting Singh after the latter was touching Brett Lee. While this is in fact true, responding that by calling the instigator ‘monkey’ is outright racism and must not be tolerated by any means.