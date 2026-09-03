BCB doubles match fees in domestic cricket

He also hinted that match fees could be increased further in the future. “When we review this again two years from today, if the BCB's position is good and our income increases further, we will increase it further,” he said.

Tamim said a cricketer could earn Tk 3 million to Tk 3.5 million a year following the increase in match fees. At the same time, he wants the players to show greater professionalism.

The BCB president said, “What we expect from our side now has to be fulfilled by them (the cricketers) as well. There are many discussions about professionalism in first-class cricket. There will be no compromise on that. When someone requests an exception after failing to pass the fitness test... none of these requests will be considered.”