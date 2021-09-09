Tigers aim to finish on high against Kiwis

Bangladesh aim to continue their winning spree ahead of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup as they take on the visiting New Zealand for the fifth and final game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday, reports BSS.

The match which starts at 4:00pm will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports.

The Tigers had already clinched the series, following their six-wicket victory in the fourth game that gave them the unbeatable 3-1 lead. The hosts won the first match by seven wickets and second one by four runs before tasting a 52-run defeat in the third game.