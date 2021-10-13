Tigers lose the plot in first warm-up match

In the first warm-match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, reports UNB.

After winning the toss Bangladesh chose to bat first in the match that they played without regular captain Mahmudullah due to slight “back pain” and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who is playing in the IPL. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman was also rested. The relatively young team failed to post a challenging total to the board.