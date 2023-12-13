New Zealand announce youthful squad for Bangladesh’s warm-up game

The squad features a number of players who have taken part in the New Zealand Development Squads as part of the New Zealand Men’s Development Series matches against Major Association ‘A’ teams in the past two seasons - including two yet to debut at full domestic level.

Aucklanders Nikith Perera and Samrath Singh will have the chance to test themselves against international opposition before making their potential domestic debuts.

The squad will be coached by New Zealand Cricket High Performance Network coaches Graeme Aldridge, Bob Carter and Paul Wiseman.