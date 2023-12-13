New Zealand announce youthful squad for Bangladesh’s warm-up game

The New Zealand Cricket announced a youthful squad for Bangladesh’s lone tour match ahead of the three-match ODI series.
The warm-up game will be held on 14 December at Lincoln.
For the 50-over warm-up match, the young New Zealand XI will be led by northern district’s batter Bharat Popli. However, no members of the team had any experience playing for the national team.
The squad features a number of players who have taken part in the New Zealand Development Squads as part of the New Zealand Men’s Development Series matches against Major Association ‘A’ teams in the past two seasons - including two yet to debut at full domestic level.
Aucklanders Nikith Perera and Samrath Singh will have the chance to test themselves against international opposition before making their potential domestic debuts.
The squad will be coached by New Zealand Cricket High Performance Network coaches Graeme Aldridge, Bob Carter and Paul Wiseman.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh players have already reached New Zealand in two separate groups. The first batch left the country on 9 December while the last group on 11 December.
The three ODIs of Bangladesh are scheduled on 17, 20 and 23 December and thereafter the Tigers will play three-match T20 International series on 27, 29 and 31 December.
New Zealand XI Squad
Bharat Popli (C), Jakob Bhula, Jacob Cumming, Joey Field, James Hartshorn, Jarrod McKay, Sandeep Patel, Nikith Perera, Ben Pomare, Samrath Singh, Quinn Sunde, Jamal Todd.