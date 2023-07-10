Is the ‘Fab 5’ making a comeback?

As the dust settles on the two-day retirement saga of Tamim Iqbal, the question that naturally arises now is what will happen next.

Tamim, as we all know by now, has revoked his retirement and will once again join the team as captain in the Asia Cup. The Southpaw is also set to lead the team in the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.

Everything has seemingly returned to normal after a couple of days of uncertainty. But all’s not the same. There is one more outcome of the entire Tamim debacle which is yet to come into effect.