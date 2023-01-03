Bumrah added to India’s ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

“The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon,” the BCCI said in a statement.
Bumrah will join India’s pace attack alongside Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.
India begins its Sri Lanka series at home on Tuesday with the first of three T20 internationals while the ODI matches will follow from 10 January.
India ODI squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh