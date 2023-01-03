Cricket

Bumrah added to India’s ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been included in India’s squad for its three One-Day Internationals (ODI) against Sri Lanka after recovering from a back injury, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

Bumrah, 29, has been out of action since September and missed the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, where India lost to England in the semi-finals.

“The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Bumrah will join India’s pace attack alongside Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

India begins its Sri Lanka series at home on Tuesday with the first of three T20 internationals while the ODI matches will follow from 10 January.

India ODI squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

