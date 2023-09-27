Selectors expect a great World Cup amid selection controversies

It was the most anticipated press conference in Bangladesh cricket in years. Bangladesh selectors had the tough job of announcing the squad for the World Cup, and the whole nation was eagerly anticipating it.

The 15-man squad, however, was revealed in a ‘modern’ way, as it was announced through a Facebook post where players showed their jerseys and asked good luck from the countrymen.

But the job, nevertheless, got easy as chief selector Minhazul Abedin and his two associates - Habibul Bashar and Abdur Razzaque - had to face a heated press conference where awed journalists threw question after question.

Incredibly, it was all about the exclusion of experienced Tamim Iqbal and the rationales behind. The rumours were rife over the last 24 hours that team captain Shakib al Hasan threatened to quit if ‘half fit’ Tamim, his once ‘best friend’, is included in the team. Many claimed that coach Chandika Hathurusingha also showed dissent to the board president.