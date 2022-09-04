Mushfiqur Rahim retires from international T20 cricket

The Facebook status reads:
“As salaa mualaikum to all, hope you are doing well.
“I have been grateful to have you all beside me throughout my long career. Your support has been my inspiration during my highs and lows.
“Today, I am announcing my retirement from T20 Internationals. I will proudly continue to represent Bangladesh in Test and ODI formats. I am hopeful that I can bring success for our nation in these two formats.
“I will continue to take part in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and other franchise tournaments. Alhamdulillah. Thank you all. Allah Hafez.”