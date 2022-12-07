Miraz completes 50 as Bangladesh fightback against India

Mehidy Hasan Miraz reached his third half-century in One-Day Internationals (ODI) as Bangladesh reached 165-6 after 38 overs in the second ODI against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Miraz took a single off Umran Malick in the 38th over to complete a well-deserved half-century which has consolidated the Bangladesh innings after they were reeling on 69-6 after 19 overs.