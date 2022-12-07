Cricket

Second ODI

Miraz completes 50 as Bangladesh fightback against India

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Mehidy Hasan Miraz reached his third half-century in One-Day Internationals (ODI) as Bangladesh reached 165-6 after 38 overs in the second ODI against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Miraz took a single off Umran Malick in the 38th over to complete a well-deserved half-century which has consolidated the Bangladesh innings after they were reeling on 69-6 after 19 overs.

Miraz, who has hit three fours and two sixes on way to his fifty, has been well supported by Mahmudullah at the other end, who is batting on 45 off 61.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost openers Anamul Haque and Liton Das inside the powerplay as they reached 40-2 after 10 overs.

Anamul made 11 off nine balls and skipper Liton made seven off 23 deliveries before both fell victim to Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (21), Shakib Al Hasan (8), Mushfiqur Rahim (12) and Afif Hossain (0) couldn’t stay at the middle for too long as Bangladesh was staring at a possibility of getting bundled out for less than 100 runs.

However, Miraz and Mahmudullah then slowly but surely turned the momentum of the innings, and put Bangladesh in a position from where they can aim to post a decent total.

